United Outlines MAX 9 Ops

Published: February 21st, 2018

Photo: United will introduce its first MAX 9s into service on June 7. (Photo Boeing)

 

United Airlines will put its first Boeing 737 MAX 9s into service on June 7.  The carrier will use the aircraft on flights from its Houston/George Bush Intercontinental hub to Anchorage, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Austin.  From June 29 the type will be introduced on flights from Houston to Los Angeles, Tampa and Sacramento.  It will also serve the Los Angeles-Honolulu route.

United expects to receive ten MAX 9 aircraft this year and will gradually roll the aircraft out to other destinations on its network.  The airline’s jets will be configured in a three-class layout with 20 seats in First Class, 48 in Economy Plus and 111 in Economy.  Passengers will be provided with in-seat power and the opportunity to purchase satellite Wi-Fi.  Travellers will also be able to stream movies and television on their personal electronic devices.

