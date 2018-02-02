UPS Signs for more Jumbos

Photo: UPS has ordered 14 more Boeing 747-8Fs. (Photo Boeing)

Cargo specialist UPS has ordered 14 additional Boeing 747-8Fs and four 767Fs in a bid to meet growing demand. The carrier says none of the new jets will be used to replace existing aircraft in the fleet.

The latest 747-8F commitment builds on UPS’ original order for 14, three of which were delivered in 2017, with the Kentucky-based carrier expecting to receive all 32 airframes by the end of 2022.

“Our intra-US next-day and deferred air shipments are expanding to record levels, and UPS’s International segment has produced four consecutive quarters of double-digit export shipment growth,” said David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO. “To support this strong customer demand, we continue to invest in additional air capacity, providing the critical link our customers need to markets around the world.”

The 747-8F can carry 46 shipping containers, 34 on its main deck and 12 in its lower compartments, with a cargo capacity of 307,600lb (139,525kg) and range of 4,200 nautical miles (7,778km). The Boeing 767F can carry 132,200lb (59,965kg) over almost 3,000 nautical miles (5,556km). It has room for 31 containers, 24 on the main deck and seven below.

UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan remarked: “As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of UPS Airlines today, we are seeing unprecedented demand for our air products. The new freighters will allow us to continue upsizing aircraft on routes and will create a cascading effect that will boost capacity on regional routes around the world.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister added: “UPS has clearly tapped into the power and efficiency the 747-8 Freighter brings to the market. We’re impressed with how UPS is leveraging the airplane in its operations and excited to see them bring additional 767s into their fleet.”