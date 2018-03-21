Air Astana Looks East

Photo: (Air Astana)

Air Astana has extended its reach in Asia after signing a new codeshare partnership with Cathay Pacific. The deal, which came into force on March 15, sees the two flag carriers co-operating on the Kazakh airline’s thrice-weekly service between Almaty and Hong Kong as well as on connecting domestic services to Astana and on links between Almaty and Bangkok and Seoul.

Air Astana will place its KC code on selected Cathay services between Hong Kong and Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Singapore.

“We are delighted to join with Air Astana and provide our customers with links to one of the most fascinating countries in Central Asia,” Cathay Pacific’s Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam remarked. “With its vibrant economy, which is set to grow as a result of its integral role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and beautiful natural landscapes, Kazakhstan has many attractions for both business and leisure travellers alike.”

Richard Ledger, Vice President Marketing and Sales at Air Astana added: “With its excellent worldwide connectivity, Cathay Pacific is our ideal partner as we look to extend our reach across Asia and Australia via Hong Kong.

“We are thrilled to strengthen co-operation with this wide-reaching codeshare agreement, which will further benefit our respective passengers, as well as the overall economic relationship between Kazakhstan and dynamic Hong Kong.”

Elsewhere, Air Astana will launch direct services between Atyrau and Frankfurt on March 26. The twice-weekly connection, flown under a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa, will be operated by a 179-seat Airbus A321.