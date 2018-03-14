Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Air Belgium Edges Closer

Air Belgium Edges Closer

Published: March 14th, 2018

Photo: Air Belgium expects to launch services in mid-April after securing its AOC. (Air Belgium)

 

Air Belgium has secured its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), paving the way for its first commercial services.  Announcing its approval by Belgium’s Direction générale Transport aérien (DGTA) on March 13, the Mont-Saint-Guibert-headquartered start-up said it hopes to launch revenue flights to Hong Kong by mid-April.

The certification comes just weeks after the airline took delivery of maiden aircraft.  The former Finnair Airbus A340-313s, OO-ABA (c/n 835) and OO-ABB (c/n 844), were handed over on February 16 and are the first of an eventual four examples expected to join the Belgian carrier.

Separately,  CEO Niky Terzakis said the relatively short 8,366ft (2,550m) runway at the airline’s Brussels/Charleroi base means outbound sectors will initially be payload-restricted.  Terzakis told ch-aviation: “We will be operating temporarily at reduced lower deck cargo uplift Eastbound from Charleroi and essentially only on the longest route, Charleroi to Hong Kong.

“The prospect of an en-route fuel stop is [also] out of the question.  We will not, however, have any limitations on passengers or cargo on westbound legs,” he said.

Terzakis added that operations will start with the aircraft configured in 257 seats but will eventually increase to 303.  Cargo restrictions are also expected to be progressively lifted as outstanding environmental and infrastructural issues are addressed, including adding a 2,300ft-long (700m) runway extension.

The carrier took delivery of its maiden aircraft, former Finnair Airbus A340-313s, OO-ABA (c/n 835) and OO-ABB (c/n 844), on February 16. (Air Belgium)

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP