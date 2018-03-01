E190-E2 Cleared for Take Off

Photo: Embraer has been awarded a Type Certificate for the E190-E2 from ANAC, the FAA and EASA. (Photo Embraer)

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer has been awarded Type Certification for the E190-E2 from the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC – Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This milestone was achieved just 56 months after the programme was initiated.

“Having had the pleasure of launching the E-Jets E2 family back in 2013, it is very emotional for me to see the E190-E2 reach Type Certification today, on schedule and on budget,” Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, Embraer President & CEO. “Our development teams have once again excelled in their creativity, dedication and competence! Not only all development targets were met, but several important ones like fuel burn, performance, noise and maintenance costs came in better than originally specified.”

The E190-E2 features new ultra-high bypass ratio engines and a completely new wing and landing gear. Compared to the first-generation E190, 75% of the aircraft systems are new.

Four aircraft racked up over 2,000 flight hours during the flight test programme, in addition to 45,000 hours of laboratory work.

Certification enables launch operator Widerøe to take delivery of its maiden example and put it into revenue service in April, as scheduled. The Norwegian regional carrier has firm orders for three E190-E2 and purchase rights for a further 15 E2 family jet.

John Slattery, Embraer President & CEO, believes certification will pave the way for further orders. “Today’s certification of the E190-E2 marks a pivotal milestone in the programme,” he said. “It’s reasonable to now anticipate an acceleration of commercial discussions with operators around the globe. Today, many of the campaigns involving the E190-E2 and it’s bigger sibling the E195-E2 are with new operators for Embraer – and that’s very encouraging as we continue our trajectory towards 100 E-Jets operators around the world.”