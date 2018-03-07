Emirates Launches new 777-200LR Business Class Cabin

Photo: The newly refurbished Emirates 777-200LR has 38 Business Class seats. (Photo Emirates)

Emirates has introduced a new Business Class cabin on its Boeing 777-200LR fleet. The overhaul includes wider seats, each with a 23in personal in-flight entertainment screen, set out in a new 2-2-2 configuration. Pitch has been set at 72in and the seats move into a full-flat position. The overhead bins have also been removed from the centre of the cabin to provide a more spacious feel.

In addition, the new Business Class cabin features a social area – unique to the Boeing 777-200LR fleet. The mini lounge area features snacks and beverages for passengers to help themselves to during the flight. The airline says it has invested more than $150m overhauling its fleet of ten aircraft.

The newly refurbished aircraft, which feature 38 seats in Business Class and 264 in Economy Class, debuted on the airline’s Fort Lauderdale service in early March. The jets will also be used on the carrier’s new connection to Santiago, Chile.