Photo: The first two Airbus A330-900s for TAP Air Portugal have been painted at the manufacturer's Toulouse facility. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has completed the painting of the first two A330neo jetliners destined for launch customer TAP Air Portugal.

Both A330-900 aircraft, CS-TUA (c/n 1819) and CS-TUB (c/n 1836), have been rolled out of the paint shop resplendent in the Portuguese flag carrier’s red and green livery. Each jet carries ‘A330neo/ first to fly’ wording on the rear fuselage, underscoring their upcoming role as the first of the variant to enter commercial airline service.

TAP Air Portugal has ten A330neos on direct order from Airbus and will operate a similar number under lease agreements, including four from Air Lease Corporation and two from BOC Aviation.

The European manufacturer says the A330neo is equipped with extended span wings incorporating upturned Sharklet wingtips and will be powered by a new variant of the Rolls-Royce Trent engine, the 7000 which will offer customers even greater efficiencies such as a 25% less fuel burn per seat compared to previous-generation competitors along with reduced maintenance costs.