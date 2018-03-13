Gatwick Welcomes Back Qatar Airways

Photo: Qatar Airways will use the 787 Dreamliner on its new Doha-Gatwick service. (Photo Qatar Airways)

Qatar Airways will return to Gatwick on May 22 with the launch of a new double-daily service from Doha. The oneworld carrier will use a two class Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route, fitted with 22 seats in Business Class and 232 in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, remarked: “The United Kingdom is one of our most important markets, and one in which we have increased our capacity significantly over the years. We are tremendously excited to add Gatwick as an additional gateway to London, thereby offering our passengers even more choice and convenience when travelling to this magnificent city. As our sixth gateway into the UK, Gatwick will serve as a key new destination for business and leisure travellers alike.”

The Doha-based carrier ceased flying to the West Sussex Airport in 2011 citing “commercial reasons”. Gatwick Airport Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Wingate, welcomed the airline’s return, saying: “Qatar Airways is an award-winning airline and its 150-strong route network offers Gatwick passengers yet more choice, including to destinations in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Qatar is an important business destination, particularly for those working in finance, infrastructure, oil and gas and those spending time relaxing can do so in some first class facilities.”

Flights Schedule: