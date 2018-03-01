Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Icelandair Welcomes First MAX

Icelandair Welcomes First MAX

Published: March 1st, 2018

Photo: Icelandair has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, TF-ICE. (Photo Brian Worthington)

 

Boeing handed over the first 737 MAX 8 to Icelandair on March 1.  The jet, TF-ICE (c/n 44353), comes from an order for 16 examples placed in 2013, including the MAX 8 and larger MAX 9.

“The arrival of the new aircraft represents a milestone, the start of the renewal of our fleet which is an exciting undertaking for Icelandair,” remarked Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO Icelandair.  “The MAX will be an excellent addition to our fleet of Boeing 757s and 767s and increase both flexibility and capacity for the growth of our network, through added frequencies and new destinations.”

Icelandair plans to use the aircraft to serve destinations in both Europe and North America.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP