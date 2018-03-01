Icelandair Welcomes First MAX

Photo: Icelandair has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, TF-ICE. (Photo Brian Worthington)

Boeing handed over the first 737 MAX 8 to Icelandair on March 1. The jet, TF-ICE (c/n 44353), comes from an order for 16 examples placed in 2013, including the MAX 8 and larger MAX 9.

“The arrival of the new aircraft represents a milestone, the start of the renewal of our fleet which is an exciting undertaking for Icelandair,” remarked Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO Icelandair. “The MAX will be an excellent addition to our fleet of Boeing 757s and 767s and increase both flexibility and capacity for the growth of our network, through added frequencies and new destinations.”

Icelandair plans to use the aircraft to serve destinations in both Europe and North America.