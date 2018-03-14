Loganair Heads to Cumbria

Photo: Loganair will operate more than 50 weekly services to and from Carlisle Lake District Airport. (Loganair)

Scottish regional carrier Loganair is set to launch services to Carlisle Lake District Airport after finalising a new partnership with Stobart Group.

Under the terms of the deal, announced in March 12, the airline will operate more than 50 weekly rotations to and from the Cumbrian facility (eight-a-day during the working week, and 12 at weekends), the first commercial and business flights from the airport since 1993. This includes twice-daily links to London/Southend (plus one on Saturdays and two on Sundays), along with seven- and six-times weekly rotations to Dublin and George Best Belfast City Airport respectively. All services start on June 4 and will be operated by 34-seat Saab 340s.

Loganair’s Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles commented: “We’re both delighted and honoured to become the first operator at the new Carlisle Lake District Airport, and this partnership with Stobart will open up Loganair’s services to a whole new range of customers.

“With frequent services on each of the three routes, we have every confidence that these new flights will transform access to and from the Lake District for many thousands of customers each year, as well as serving areas like the South West of Scotland.”

“This move highlights Loganair’s growing reputation as an airline that consistently looks for ways to develop into new markets and we are confident that its brand will travel well south of the border.”

Stobart Group’s head of corporate projects, Kate Willard, added: “We are committed to delivering a brilliant air travel experience across the UK and Ireland. We are therefore delighted to be announcing flights with Loganair connecting London, Belfast and Dublin with Carlisle and the Lake District.

“There is huge demand from London, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major businesses and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, two UNSCO World Heritage Sites and South Scotland.”