MAX 7 Completes Maiden Flight

Photo: The Boeing 737 MAX 7 prototype departs from Renton Field on its maiden flight. (Photo Boeing)

The third member of Boeing’s new 737 MAX family, the MAX 7, completed its first flight from Renton Field, Washington on March 16. The US manufacturer says the aeroplane remains on schedule and is now embarking on a comprehensive flight test programme that will lead to certification and first deliveries next year.

The MAX 7, N7201S (c/n 42561), successfully completed a 3hr 5min flight in the hands of Boeing Test and Evaluation captains Jim Webb and Keith Otsuka, during which the jet’s flight controls were tested, as well as checks carried out on its systems and handling qualities. The aircraft landed back at Seattle’s Boeing Field where all the development flying will take place.

Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager 737 MAX programme, commented: “Everything we saw during today’s flight shows that the MAX 7 is performing exactly as designed. I know our airline customers are going to enjoy the capabilities this aeroplane will bring to their fleets.”