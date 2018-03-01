Mexican MAX

Photo: The first 737 MAX 8 for Aeromexico was delivered on February 23. (Photo Boeing/Marion Lockhart)

Aeromexico has taken delivery of the first of up to 90 Boeing 737 MAX jets it has on order. The maiden example, XA-MAG (c/n 43704), was ferried from the manufacturer’s Boeing Field facility to Mexico City on February 23.

“We are very proud to be one of the first airlines in Latin America operating this aircraft, which allows us to provide operational efficiencies that translate into multiple benefits for our clients, both in terms of their experience on-board and the options they have to reach their destination,” said Andrés Conesa, CEO of Aeromexico.

Aeromexico’s mega order for the 737 MAX, which includes the -8 and -9 variants, was placed in 2012.

Ricardo Cavero, Vice President, Latin America Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, remarked: “We are honoured to expand our partnership with Aeromexico and welcome them to the 737 MAX family. The 737 MAX will provide Aeroméxico with unmatched reliability, fuel efficiency and a premium on-board experience for its passengers.”