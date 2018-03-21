Night Restrictions at Luton

Photo: Luton has implemented a raft of restrictions intended to reduce its noise footprint. (Key-Craig West)

London Luton Airport has been forced to implement a range of measures intended to reduce its noise footprint. The action, which applies between June 1 and September 30 and then every subsequent summer season, came after the facility breached its night-time noise limits last summer “not because of planned or scheduled movements”, the airport said, “but because of late-running arrivals, and unfortunately we are not permitted to remove these from the actual assessment.”

In a letter sent by Luton to operators, it continued: “Without intervention, and allowing for continued pro-rata late-running operations, our forecasts predict that the permitted noise contour footprint at night will again be exceeded in 2018 through to 2021 and possibly beyond, despite the expected increasing participation of next generation aircraft.”

As a result, Luton has announced a raft of restrictions, including a curfew between 2200 and 0559, during which the airport will no longer accept ad-hoc movements, noisier aircraft types or ‘non-emergency’ diversions, and it will refuse to allocate new night slots or reschedule existing day-time slots beyond the curfew.

The airport concluded: “It is with great regret that we have to apply these restrictions and understand the impact that this will have, however we must work within the legal limits that are attached to our planning approval.”