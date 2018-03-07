QantasLink Turboprop Revamp

Photo: QantasLink has announced that its entire Bombardier Dash 8 fleet will undergo a cabin modernisation programme. (Photo Qantas)

Qantas’ regional subsidiary QantasLink has revealed its 45-strong fleet of Bombardier Q200, Q300 and Q400 turboprop aircraft will undergo a multi-million-dollar cabin upgrade programme to improve the overall passenger experience.

The aircraft’s interiors will be refreshed with new ergonomic seat cushioning, leather upholstery, a revised colour palette and floor coverings with the work being carried out across the carrier’s maintenance facilities, including those at Tamworth Airport.

The revamp programme will start in June and should be completed within 18 months, with each aircraft taking approximately three days to upgrade. The work will be timed to coincide with scheduled maintenance and will ensure the turboprop interiors are like those of its jet fleet.

Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, remarked: “We’re investing in our regional fleet at the same time as we are upgrading our A380 cabins, so that passengers, whether they are travelling to Dubbo or Dallas, Longreach or Los Angeles, they will enjoy an improved in-flight experience. We’ve been connecting communities for nearly 100 years and we’re committed to investing in our product and services in regional Australia.”