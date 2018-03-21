Ryanair on the Offensive

Ryanair is set to give its European operations a major boost after landing a deal to acquire a majority shareholding in Austrian carrier LaudaMotion. The binding agreement, announced on March 20, sees the Irish low-cost carrier take an initial 24.9% stake in its Vienna-based counterpart, later increasing to 75%, subject to regulatory approval.

Ryanair said the entire deal is valued at less than €50m, though the airline will provide LaudaMotion – which itself acquired former airberlin offshoot Niki earlier this year (see Airliner World, March 2018) – with a further €50m to cover “year one start-up and operating costs.” The Dublin-based operator will also supply six aircraft on wet-lease this summer, boosting the Austrian carrier’s fleet to 21.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Niki Lauda [Chairman of LaudaMotion] to successfully develop his vision for a successful Austrian low fares airline to service the schedule and charter markets,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said. “The LaudaMotion AOC will support a fleet of Airbus aircraft which is something we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair Group for some years. LaudaMotion will benefit from this partnership between Niki Lauda and Ryanair. With access to the Ryanair fleet and financial resources, LaudaMotion will now grow more rapidly, as it seeks to compete in a market which is dominated by Lufthansa’s high airfares with its Swiss and Austrian subsidiaries.”

Lauda added: “I have always stood up for competition and have opposed monopolies. Therefore I am thrilled that in the partnership with Ryanair, we will be able to establish ourselves as a strong competitor and grow quickly and sustainably. A new player in the aviation market is born and I am looking forward to offering our passengers an extensive route portfolio at competitive air fares.”