Turkish Places Widebody Orders

Photo: Turkish Airlines has placed orders for 60 widebody aircraft, including up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. (Photo Boeing)

Turkish Airlines has signed for up to 60 widebody aircraft, placing orders with both Boeing and Airbus. The Istanbul-based carrier has signed firm deals for 25 airframes plus five options, for both the 787-9 Dreamliner and the A350-900.

The carrier has updated its requirements for both types. It originally signed a letter of intent with Boeing in September for up to 40 Dreamliners and penned a memorandum of understanding with Airbus in January for 20 A350s plus five options.

İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines, said: “We’re pleased to conclude this process which will bring a landmark benefit not only to Turkish Airlines, but also to Turkish aviation. Goodwill agreements turned into firm orders; which we consider to be a very important initiative to meet our need for widebody aircraft at Istanbul’s new airport, which will serve as our new hub once its construction process is completed.

Ayci says the addition of the new generation aircraft will also help improve the passenger experience.

The Star Alliance carrier says six of the jets will be delivered in 2019, with 14 arriving in 2020, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2022, 11 in 2023 and seven in 2024